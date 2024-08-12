The star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo, Rachel Fuda, and her spouse, John, are expecting their third baby. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the couple—who already have three kids—shared the good news.

The new baby will join their three other children, which include two-year-old Gianella Jolie and four-year-old Giuliana Rose, as well as John's seventeen-year-old son from a previous relationship, Jaiden, whom Rachel adopted.

Sharing the good news on her social media, she said, "I’m forever grateful to God for allowing me to live my dream every day. With full hearts, we are counting our many blessings as we excitedly anticipate becoming a family of 6."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Rachel revealed that it wasn't easy and has been transparent about her difficulties with arthritis. It was difficult for her to stop taking her medication and ensure that her body was prepared for the transfer. However, it paid off because she received approval and is currently expecting a new child.

She said that the news has thrilled the Fuda family to no end. Her children, Gianella and Giuliana, had been pleading "nonstop" for a sibling. John's son Jaiden is excited to get a new sibling as well.

Rachel revealed that she is experiencing all of the typical pregnancy discomforts, but she is overcoming them by appreciating the joy that becoming a mother has brought into her life.

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' recently included an episode in which Rachel Fuda talked candidly about her husband John Fuda's scary health issue. John had taken a bone marrow shot—a drink in which vodka is poured through a real bone—during a guys' night at Joe Gorga's place and had a bad allergic response.

John experienced a sharp discomfort in his throat that soon became unbearable, leaving him feeling as though he was "dying." His friends pushed him to visit the hospital despite his denials that he needed medical attention, fearing he was suffering from anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal allergic reaction.

