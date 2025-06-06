Dakota Johnson Reveals Why Materialists Co-star Pedro Pascal Often Takes Her Clothes: 'He's Always Underdressed...'

Dakota Johnson had a fun story to share about her Materialists co-star Pedro Pascal during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 2. The actress revealed that Pascal often borrows her clothes, and it’s become something of a habit.

“He does that a lot. He takes my clothes,” Johnson said while discussing a picture of the two from a Stevie Nicks concert in London last year. In the image, Pascal is seen wearing a sweater that belongs to Johnson. “That’s my sweater,” she pointed out with a laugh.

The two star together in the upcoming romantic comedy Materialists, which also features Chris Evans. The film hits theaters on June 13.

Here's what Dakota Johnson reveals about Pedro Pascal

Johnson revealed why Pascal tends to raid her closet. “He’s like always underdressed,” she said. “Well, I mean like he’s wearing a T-shirt, and it’s cold outside. Not like he forgot his pants.”

The actress, best known for her role in Fifty Shades of Grey, also had a wardrobe moment of her own during the talk show. As soon as she sat down, she glanced down at her Ferragamo blazer, which featured a plunging neckline, and said, “Oh god.”

Jimmy Fallon quickly asked, “Are you okay?” to which Johnson replied, “This is the wrong outfit.” Fallon reassured her, calling the outfit perfect, and joked, “Just don’t move.” Johnson responded with a laugh, saying, “My eyes are up here.” She was styled by Kate Young and wore a matching Ferragamo miniskirt.

The new romantic comedy Materialists centers on Lucy (played by Johnson), a matchmaker in New York City caught between two men, her ex-boyfriend John (Chris Evans) and her perfect match Harry (Pedro Pascal). The film’s mix of humor and heart is expected to attract rom-com fans when it releases on June 13.

Meanwhile, Johnson has also been in the spotlight for her personal life. She and longtime boyfriend Chris Martin are reportedly no longer together. A source told PEOPLE that it feels final this time. The two had been in an on-and-off relationship since 2017 and were reportedly secretly engaged for six years, according to Page Six. Johnson was recently seen without her emerald engagement ring.

