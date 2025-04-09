Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon’s Emo Disguise Fools New Yorkers As They Busk on the Subway; WATCH

Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon went out to the NYC subway to serenade the crowd with some tunes, but the catch was that the two A-listers were channeling their teenage emo phase, disguising themselves with their gothic aesthetic. They donned black wigs, piercings, and sunglasses, topped off with an all-black ensemble.

During a segment on The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon that aired on April 8, the duo decided to head down to the city's subway. The duo starts off by introducing themselves as Frat Poison, with Chappell Roan's hit Pink Pony Club, which catches the attention of the crowd, with many stopping in their tracks to listen to their cover.

Once a huge crowd gathers around the celebrities, Fallon finally drops the act. He tells the audience, "I'm Jimmy Fallon. This is Ed Sheeran right now!" prompting the fans to applaud. Sheeran then sings his new song, Azizam.

Recently, a Tiktoker blasted Sheeran for his new song, saying that his music style had not evolved since 2016. Zachary, or The Swiftologist, said in response to Azizam, "Shivers, Bad Habits, and Shape of You are all the same song, and they're all so f*****g annoying. There has been no evolution from 2016. I feel like I'm going crazy... I'll never get these two minutes of (listening to Azizam) back."

Comparing Photograph singer's music to Heroin, he said, "The songs are good in the way that, I don't know, Heroin is good for people. It's addictive in a way that is not supposed to be good for the human brain. The way that he writes songs with the specific intention for them to be hits, he is soulless."

Soon enough, though, people were surprised to see Ed Sheeran had commented on the post. He simply wrote, "lol". Many might backtrack if the singers themselves replied to the video, but Zachary doubled down, responding to the Grammy winner, "King I'm so sorry. But we need to come up with something else."

