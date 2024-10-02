Daniel Day-Lewis Is Stepping Out Of Retirement; Learn As Hollywood Legend Makes Comeback With THIS Filmmaker

If you want to see a strong comeback, here it is. Daniel Day-Lewis is stepping out of his retirement and will be seen on screen soon.

Moreover, the next film that the Hollywood legend is working on is being called his passion project. The actor from There Will Be Blood will be seen working with his son, the first-time director Ronan Day-Lewis.

The project that the father-son duo is currently working on is called Anemone, which is a family drama. With this big announcement, there happens to be much more exciting news related to the film and the return of the actor from Gangs of New York.

Daniel Day-Lewis has also written the screenplay along with his son Ronan, under Plan B and Focus Features.

Focus Features and Day-Lewis had previously worked on the 2017 movie Phantom Thread, which also happened to be the last movie of the actor, before his voluntary retirement.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Anemone’s plot revolves around familial relationships—a bond between fathers, sons, and brothers.

Besides Daniel Day-Lewis, the cast of the film also includes Sean Bean, who is known for Patriot Games and Game of Thrones, Samantha Morton, previously seen in The Whale, Samuel Bottomley from Ghost Stories; as well as Safia Oakley-Green, known for her role in The Lazarus Project.

"We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator," the head of Focus Features, Peter Kujawski, stated.

Kujawski also mentioned that the father-son duo has brilliantly worked on an “exceptional script,” adding that the team looks ahead to bringing the story to screen in the most promising way possible.

As per a report by CBR, production for this aforementioned film will be headed by Ben Fordesman, while the costume design will be by Jane Petrie and production design by Chris Oddy.

A few set photos were revealed earlier, in which Daniel Day-Lewis was seen filming scenes with Sean Bean in Manchester. While both the actors were seen wearing motorcycle helmets, the former was almost unrecognizable as he donned a gray mustache and beard.

Daniel Day-Lewis had previously retired from acting back in 1997 as he wanted to become an Italian shoemaker's apprentice.

Anemone at present does not have a release date.

