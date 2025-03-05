Daredevil Born Again X Review: Fans Call Matt Murdock's Revival the 'Best MCU Show'; Check Out Top Comments

Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again has made a triumphant return, captivating fans and critics alike with its intense storytelling and compelling character portrayals. The series, now streaming on Disney+, continues the saga of Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer turned vigilante, as he navigates the complexities of justice and morality in Hell's Kitchen.

The series opens with a heart-wrenching scene that has left fans reeling. Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page reunite to establish a new law firm.

Their celebration is abruptly shattered when Bullseye ambushes them, fatally wounding Foggy. This unexpected tragedy profoundly impacts Matt, plunging him into a moral crisis as he grapples with grief and anger.

Fans are heartbroken and devastated by Foggy's death as one viewer wrote, "Didn’t think they were going to break my heart like that in the first sixteen minutes of the first episode." Another viewer, shocked by the quick time skip after Foggy's death wrote, "No way they killed off a main character and then time skipped past all the grieving?!"

Here are some fan reviews from Twitter:

Charlie Cox delivers a nuanced performance as Matt Murdock, portraying a man torn between his quest for justice and personal vendetta.

Vincent D'Onofrio's return as Wilson Fisk, now the Mayor of New York, adds layers to the narrative, showcasing a complex antagonist whose political ascent threatens the city's fabric. The dynamic between Murdock and Fisk is electric, with their confrontations highlighting the blurred lines between heroism and villainy.

The series' visual aesthetics have garnered praise for their cinematic quality. The dark, gritty portrayal of Hell's Kitchen serves as a fitting backdrop to the intense narrative, immersing viewers in the show's atmosphere. Fans are loving the visuals as one viewer wrote, "You have to admit, the team kinda cooked with the #DaredevilBornAgain visuals."

The action sequences are meticulously choreographed, reflecting Daredevil's acrobatic fighting style and enhancing the viewing experience. A fan shed light on the violent and dark signature theme of the series stating, "It's still violent, dark, character-driven & filled w/ great dialogue."

Fans have lauded the series for staying true to its roots while exploring new depths. One viewer wrote, "This show has restored my faith in Marvel TV." Another stated, "The series is brutal, emotional, and captures the best of the Netflix series."

Some fans have also pointed out minor issues with CGI and lighting as one fan wrote: "There’s some stuff I’m iffy on about Daredevil: Born Again, mostly technical stuff such as effects, lighting, etc."

Overall, Daredevil: Born Again is a powerful return for one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes. With shocking twists, intense action, and emotional depth, it’s a must-watch for fans of the original series and newcomers alike.