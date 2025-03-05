Daredevil Born Again’s Charlie Cox Explains Onscreen Death of One Prime Character: ‘Earth-Shattering Is Going…’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 1.

The fans who were once excited to watch Daredevil: Born Again, have gone into a serious shock after the series killed one of its prime characters, which was explained by Charlie Cox, recently. For those who haven’t watched the series yet, we would advise you to turn away right here.

In the first episode of the aforementioned series, we see Matt Murdock’s best friend, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) die. The kill was made by none other than one of Daredevil’s arch nemesis, Bullseye.

Talking to Variety, Cox explained how “sad” it was to kill the character of Henson. He further added, “The good news is that it’s got to be iconic. We’re back with a new show, so you’ve got to be big, brave, and bold.”

Cox then also added that the show was supposed to be different, while also shaking things up. Talking to the outlet, Charlie Cox further stated that the series needed a serious casualty and sadly it was Foggy, which made it “devastating on a personal level and for the characters.”

Calling Foggy Nelson “the heartbeat of the MCU,” Cox mentioned we lost a lot.

Per reports, Foggy’s death was supposed to be off-screen, however, showrunner Dario Scardapane stated, “If something this earth-shattering is going to happen, we have to feel it.” He went on to add that this will have effects throughout the show.

When Foggy is shot and is slowly dying, Murdock hears his heartbeat decrease, which was a decision made by Cox, per Scardapane.

Following Foggy’s death, the Daredevil breaks his own no-killing rule and throws Bullseye down from the roof. The series then takes a time jump and we are a year in the future.

Daredevil: Born Again also stars, Deborah Ann Woll who reprises her role as Karen Page in the first episode.