Dave Grohl Admits to Fathering Child Outside of Marriage; Vows to Regain Family’s Trust

Dave Grohl made a shocking confession on Tuesday, September 10, via Instagram, announcing that he has fathered a baby outside of his marriage. The Foo Fighters rocker shared on the platform: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.”

He expressed his intention to be a loving and supportive parent to his new child while reaffirming his love for his wife and the three children they share. Grohl conveyed that he is doing everything possible to “regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Grohl has been married to Jordyn Blum since 2003, after meeting her for the first time in 2001, according to the Daily Mail. The couple shares daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. The rock star, often described as a family man, has spoken fondly of his family in interviews over the years.

In 2007, Grohl told The Guardian that his wife and daughter Violet are the ones who keep him from disappearing. In 2009, he told TIME that having a family changed everything, including his touring habits. He stated that while he used to tour nine out of twelve months, he now cannot stay away from his kids for more than twelve days. He shared that parenthood has made him more compassionate and that is inevitably influencing his songwriting.

Although Blum has broadly stayed out of the public eye, she made a rare appearance with her husband at the 2023 Grammy Awards, accompanied by their three daughters.

Advertisement

She, who reportedly worked as a producer on MTV before meeting Grohl, was also seen attending Wimbledon in July 2024 with her husband, where the couple enjoyed seats in the Royal Box alongside celebrities like David Beckham.

Earlier this year, Grohl made headlines for suggesting that Taylor Swift does not play live during her concerts. In August, he also made his political views clear by stating that any royalties earned from Donald Trump using one of his band's songs would be donated to Kamala Harris's campaign. The former US president used Foo Fighters's 1997 song My Hero during a rally to introduce Robert F. Kennedy, an independent candidate who endorsed him. The band clarified that they were not asked for permission and would not have granted it if they had been.

Back to his personal life, Grohl divorced his ex-wife Jennifer Leigh Youngblood in 1997 after admitting to infidelity.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé's Secret To Balancing Work And Family Will Amaze You: 'No Amount Of Money Is Worth My Peace’