David Arquette Reveals Being ‘Impressed’ By Nick Jonas’ Performance In The Good Half; Says ‘He Is A Tremendous Actor’

David Arquette is all set to share the screen with Nick Jonas in the upcoming film The Good Half. In a conversation with US Weekly, the actor gushed about Jonas and his acting skills in the movie. Arquette claimed that he was impressed by the music band members on the sets of the movie. In an interview with a media portal, the Scream actor spilled the beans about his character in the film and the plot.

Arquette stated that his daughter, Coco Arquette, was quite excited for him to take up the project, as she knows the stardom of Nick Jonas. The actor shares his 20-year-old daughter with the Friends star Courteney Cox.

What did David Arquette say about Nick Jonas’ performance in The Good Half?

In his conversation with the entertainment portal, Arquette shared that he had a great time working with Jonas and other cast members of The Good Half. The actor showered praise on the lead vocalist, claiming that Nick is an incredible actor. The Never Been Kissed star revealed, “I was so impressed by him; he’s such a tremendous actor.”

Arquette further added, “I know he grew up in the entertainment business and has a ton of acting experience anyway, but to be the lead of this film and to have the subtlety that he had in his performance, it was really impressive.”

Advertisement

David Arquette will portray the character of Rick in the film, who is an estranged stepfather to Jonas’ character. Meanwhile, the singer will play the role of Ren, who is indulged in grief after his mother passes away.

Talking about his character in depth, the Hollywood star said, “It’s kind of easy. Like, I’m kind of an awkward person. I never feel comfortable in my own skin. So, just sort of allowing that to live is funny. You could just feel it on set. You can feel it in the scenes.”

ALSO READ: Was Nick Jonas ‘Nervous’ When Filming Singing Scene In His Movie The Good Half? Find Out

What will The Good Half be about?

The Good Half will be a film revolving around the topics of grief and forgiveness. The movie will follow the story of Ren, who returns to Cleveland after his mother, Lily, passes away. It will be interesting for the audience to view how a young man reconnects with his stepfather.

Advertisement

According to the synopsis, “A man returns home to Cleveland for his mother's funeral, where he must confront his grief, reconnect with estranged family members, and forge new relationships.”

The Good Half will stream on Fathom starting July 23.

ALSO READ: The Good Half Trailer: Nick Jonas New Movie Sees His Character Deal With Grief; See Here