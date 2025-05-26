Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will John Survive the Mission Fallout?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, May 26, promise a whirlwind of emotion and tension across Salem. As the town reels from the aftermath of John Black’s critical injury, long-standing relationships face breaking points. From hospital beds to emotional standoffs, this episode sets the stage for life-altering decisions and painful truths.

After returning from a dangerous ISA mission with Steve Johnson, Hope Brady, and Shawn-Douglas Brady, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) was supposed to come home. Instead, he chose to fight for Bo Brady’s life by helping retrieve a miracle drug—and paid the price. In the mission’s chaos, John was caught in the crossfire and now lies in critical condition. Dr. Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) is doing everything in her power to save him, but the outlook is grim.

At his bedside, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) leans on the couple’s children—Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Belle Brady (Martha Madison), and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean)—as she prepares for the worst. Meanwhile, Steve (Stephen Nichols) shares the truth about John’s bravery, calling attention to his friend's heroism even as he fights for his life.

Elsewhere in Salem, tensions rise as Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) goes head-to-head with Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer). Furious over his violent attack on Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier), Maggie warns Xander that she’ll stop at nothing to protect her granddaughter Victoria. That could mean seeing him behind bars. While Xander rages over Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) hiding the truth about Philip’s forged letter, his brutal outburst ironically justifies her actions.

As for Sarah, she buries herself in work to avoid the implosion of her marriage. Emotions run high as both she and Xander remain equally hurt and furious—two people spiraling in opposite directions. The once-solid couple is now locked in conflict, with no resolution in sight.

With lives and relationships on the line, Monday’s Days of Our Lives episode packs a powerful emotional punch. Will John survive this deadly mission fallout? And can Sarah and Xander find common ground before it's too late? As Salem braces for more upheaval, only time—and love—will tell who gets a second chance.