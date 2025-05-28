Days of Our Lives Spoilers For May 28 Episode: Belle Grills Alex for Truth as Carrie Returns to Salem

Dramatic moments are likely to heat up in Salem on the Wednesday, May 28 episode of Days of Our Lives, when residents face personal battles, emotional realities, and the repercussions of secrets kept for years.

Belle has had enough and confronts Alex, insisting on having things clear about his suspicious activities. Aggravated by dodging and hiding, Belle pushes Alex into a corner: either tell the truth or end up losing their relationship irrevocably. As tensions build up, Alex faces an agonizing choice: guard his secrets or rescue whatever is left of Belle's trust.

In the meantime, Kate confides in Roman in a moment of vulnerability. Battling escalating worries, Kate talks with Roman, seeking both emotional support and counsel. Their heart-to-heart could be more than solace, possibly uncovering buried fears and paving the way for deeper truths in their relationship.

Meanwhile, in Salem, Johnny DiMera tries to run from his issues instead of meeting them halfway. Burdened by emotional and family stress, Johnny's reckless decisions do little to bring him closer to those who care about him. His actions could have unexpected repercussions, and loved ones worry about his mental well-being.

Added to the discussion about the emotional intensity of the episode is Carrie's moving return to Salem. Her return brings comfort to the family.

With emotional showdowns, surprise comebacks, and lingering tensions, Days of Our Lives is set to drive relationships to the edge and intensify the drama throughout Salem.

