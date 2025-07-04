Salman Khan Kaalidhar Laapata Namit Malhotra F1 is excellent in India in week one The Traitors Metro In Dino Box Office Preview The Traitors Jurassic World Box Office Preview Ramayana Mumtaz

Exclusive Pics: Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 look screams action and adventure, is it his boldest look so far?

In a series of exclusive images from the sets of NC24, Naga Chaitanya looks like an absolute adventurer with his new look.

By Goutham S
Updated on Jul 04, 2025  |  05:36 PM IST |  12K
Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 look screams action and adventure, is it his boldest look so far? (PC: Team Naga Chaitanya)

Naga Chaitanya resumed his shoot of NC24 from July 4, 2025, onwards. As the Thandel actor kicks off a new schedule, exclusive pictures of him from the movie sets have been unveiled.

Naga Chaitanya from NC24 sets

In papped moments from the set of NC24, Naga Chaitanya was spotted wearing a brown colored shirt with a black vest beneath it. Accentuated with a pair of grey trousers, the actor looked like an absolute treasure hunter, geared up for adventure.

See the exclusive stills here:

Naga Chaitanya spotted at NC24 sets (PC: Team Naga Chaitanya)

Naga Chaitanya spotted at NC24 sets (PC: Team Naga Chaitanya)

Naga Chaitanya spotted at NC24 sets (PC: Team Naga Chaitanya)

Credits: Team Naga Chaitanya
