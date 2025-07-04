Exclusive Pics: Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 look screams action and adventure, is it his boldest look so far?

Naga Chaitanya resumed his shoot of NC24 from July 4, 2025, onwards. As the Thandel actor kicks off a new schedule, exclusive pictures of him from the movie sets have been unveiled.

Naga Chaitanya from NC24 sets

In papped moments from the set of NC24, Naga Chaitanya was spotted wearing a brown colored shirt with a black vest beneath it. Accentuated with a pair of grey trousers, the actor looked like an absolute treasure hunter, geared up for adventure.

See the exclusive stills here:

