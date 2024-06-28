Days of Our Lives spoilers: Paulina Grieves Chanel's Miscarriage While EJ's Return as District Attorney

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Friday, June 28, Days of Our Lives shifts the focus from Chanel and Johnny to Paulina, who feels she is the true victim of Chanel's miscarriage.

Paulina has been worried since Chanel revealed her pregnancy, fearing she caused harm to the baby by exposing Chanel to radiation. She sought reassurance from everyone, and they tried to comfort her.

Now, it's Abe's turn to console Paulina as she mourns Chanel's loss. EJ managed to get Paulina to fire Melinda and reappoint him as Salem's District Attorney.

However, Melinda isn't done with EJ yet, and he seeks Rafe's help to handle her. EJ's return to the DA position was driven by his brother Stefan's blackmail, who wants his wife Gabi released from jail. Stefan is confident that with EJ in charge, Gabi will be freed soon.

Meanwhile, Eric wanted a divorce from Sloan so much that he let EJ handle it for him. Now that it's done, Eric is thrilled and runs to tell Nicole. He believes she would be the most interested in knowing he's a free man again, despite their complicated past and her current happiness with her husband and new son.

In Yesterday's Days of Our Lives, returning from court, EJ informs a worried Stefan that he can't free Gabi from prison because the judge needs the actual book as evidence, not just photos of it. Stefan is furious and reminds EJ of their deal.

EJ explains that Melinda is holding Clyde’s book hostage, and he can't find her. Stefan demands EJ offer Melinda immunity in exchange for the book, threatening to tell Nicole the truth if Gabi isn’t released immediately.

At The Spectator, Nicole receives a supportive call from Eric about the Prom drama. Xander arrives with Victoria and congratulates Nicole on getting her boy back but notes it must be Eric’s worst nightmare.

Meanwhile, at Basic Black, Alex announces to Brady that he and Theresa are engaged. Brady is concerned they’re moving too fast, but Alex reassures him that he trusts Theresa completely. Brady is skeptical, suggesting Theresa might be after Alex’s money.

At the Kiriakis mansion, Theresa reacts nervously as Sarah plans to invite Xander’s estranged mother to their wedding. Theresa tries to dissuade her, citing various reasons, but Sarah insists on taking the risk. Later, Theresa reluctantly helps Sarah and Bonnie with the invitations.

Roman finds Eric at the Pub and listens to his son’s thoughts about moving away because of the difficulty of being around Jude. Roman is sad but understands Eric’s struggle. Back at the Kiriakis mansion, Bonnie suggests a double wedding for Theresa and Alex, which Theresa and Sarah are hesitant about. Bonnie believes it could strengthen family bonds.

At The Spectator, Nicole and Xander have a tense exchange about their past misdeeds but eventually agree they’re happier now. Xander shares his troubled history with his mother and hopes to introduce her to Victoria, though he’s not optimistic about repairing their relationship.

At Basic Black, Alex warns Brady never to voice his doubts about Theresa again. Theresa arrives for lunch, and Alex gives Brady a knowing look before leaving with his fiancée. Bonnie, assuming Theresa influenced Sarah, decides to mail Fiona’s invitation herself.

Eric visits Nicole at work with something important to tell her. Meanwhile, EJ calls Rafe, urging him to find Melinda immediately if he wants Gabi released from prison. Stefan anxiously waits in the prison visitors’ room until Gabi appears, and he breathlessly says her name.

