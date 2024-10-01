Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Bonnie Face Backlash?

On Days of Our Lives, Tuesday, October 1, Bonnie Kiriakis (Judi Evans) faces the consequences of her impending exit from Body & Soul, sparking a fierce backlash. Meanwhile, Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and Chanel DiMera (Raven Bowens) strike a deal, and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) runs into a professional roadblock.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Bonnie is furious after learning that Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) has orchestrated her character’s departure from Body & Soul. Hattie threatened to quit the show unless Bonnie was written off, leading to Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) being forced to craft a fatal exit for Bonnie's character, Kassandra. Bonnie, feeling betrayed, will unleash her fury on Hattie, while Hattie revels in her victory, praising Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) for supporting her.

Meanwhile, Alex and Chanel will attempt to rebuild their friendship. After a tense period, the two strike a deal to move forward as friends. However, Johnny finds himself in an awkward position. With a love scene between Chanel and Alex set to be filmed, Johnny expresses discomfort and asks Kate to reconsider his involvement as the director. Kate, however, insists it’s too late to bring in someone new and encourages Johnny to remain professional.

In the midst of these developments, Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) struggles with her feelings for Alex. Despite trying to maintain a platonic relationship, Stephanie can’t shake her thoughts of Alex and their past chemistry. Conflicted, she turns to Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) for advice, revealing her recent dreams about Alex. Jada offers guidance, urging Stephanie to confront her true feelings but also to take the time to grieve the loss of Everett Lynch (Blake Berris) before diving into a new relationship.

With Bonnie’s backlash, Johnny’s professional hurdles, and Stephanie’s internal conflict, Days of Our Lives promises intense emotional moments. As these characters navigate personal and professional challenges, fans can expect twists and turns that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned to see how these stories unfold.

