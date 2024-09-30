Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Johnny’s Apology Mend Things with Chanel?

On Days of Our Lives, Monday, September 30, Johnny DiMera faces the consequences of his jealousy-driven actions toward Chanel DiMera. After an intense argument, Johnny has to apologize, but will Chanel be willing to forgive? Meanwhile, Alex Kiriakis seeks advice from Stephanie Johnson, and a heated feud between Bonnie Kiriakis and Hattie Adams intensifies.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Johnny DiMera is in hot water after his recent behavior toward Chanel. Jealousy over Chanel’s photoshoot with Alex Kiriakis led Johnny to go behind her back as a director, changing the love scene to suit his personal motives. His complaints about Chanel’s “touchy-feely” acting with Alex didn’t help matters, and Chanel’s anger is now very real.

In Monday’s episode, Johnny makes an effort to apologize to Chanel, hoping to smooth things over before the first day of filming for Body & Soul. While Chanel may be willing to give him another chance, Alex’s presence could cause more trouble for their relationship moving forward.

Meanwhile, Alex turns to Stephanie for guidance, potentially about his upcoming love scene with Chanel. Stephanie’s feelings for Alex complicate the situation, and her attempts to help him could make things awkward, especially as she wrestles with her own desires.

Elsewhere, Abe Carver updates Kate Roberts on a casting issue for the show. Hattie Adams issued an ultimatum, forcing the team to choose between her and Bonnie Kiriakis. Since Hattie bears a striking resemblance to the previous actress who played Charlemagne, she seems to have an advantage. It looks like Bonnie may be on the chopping block, with Hattie set to gloat over her victory. However, Bonnie might not give up without a fight, leaving her next move up in the air.

As Johnny tries to repair his relationship with Chanel and tensions rise behind the scenes of Body & Soul, viewers can expect even more drama ahead. Will Bonnie find a way to hold her ground against Hattie, and can Johnny and Chanel overcome the jealousy-driven chaos? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more twists and turns.

