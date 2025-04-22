Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will EJ Reveal the Truth About His Shooting?

On April 22, Days of Our Lives brings together heated interrogations, emotional reunions, and unexpected encounters. EJ DiMera’s awakening sets off a domino effect—drawing JJ Deveraux closer to the truth, pushing Johnny DiMera into emotional turmoil, and threatening to upend Chanel and Johnny’s adoption plans.

At the hospital, EJ DiMera stirs from his coma, but his reawakening might not bring clarity. As Johnny gets wind of the news, he’s flooded with conflicting emotions. Part of him is relieved his father is alive—but another part remains haunted by EJ’s past, especially the circumstances of his conception and the trauma it caused Sami.

Though Chanel shares the exciting news that the adoption is back on, Johnny struggles to focus on becoming a father while his dad’s recovery looms large. His unease may grow as the mystery around EJ’s shooting resurfaces—especially if it turns out EJ himself suspects Johnny of being involved.

Meanwhile, JJ is eager to grill EJ about the night he was shot. Kayla may urge patience until EJ is strong enough for questioning, but JJ’s determined to get answers. Whether EJ’s memory is foggy or crystal clear, it’s uncertain if he’ll be honest—or if he’ll use this opportunity to twist the narrative in his favor.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez and Cat Greene finally cross paths after everything that went down with Clyde Weston. While the decoy plot kept them apart before, Tuesday’s episode brings a chance for unexpected bonding between the two strong-willed women.

Also connecting are Sophia Choi and Tate Black, who share a moment of reflection about the adoption. With EJ awake again, Amy Choi’s concerns reignite—she wants no part of EJ in her grandchild’s life. Still, Sophia may soon realize her own growing attachment to the baby, which could reshape her future with Tate.

As tensions rise and emotional stakes soar, Tuesday’s Days of Our Lives promises drama on all fronts. Will EJ tell the truth about who shot him—or set a trap instead? Can Johnny face his father without unraveling? And as new bonds form and old wounds reopen, Salem is bracing for another wave of secrets, surprises, and life-altering choices.