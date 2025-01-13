Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Sarah’s Warning to Philip Prevent Xander’s Wrath Over the Forgery?

The Monday, January 13 episode of Days of Our Lives promises drama, confrontations, and emotional twists for fans. Key storylines revolve around Sarah, Philip, Stephanie, and Marlena, setting the stage for interesting developments.

Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) learns shocking details about Philip Kiriakis’ (John-Paul Lavoisier) recent settlement involving Titan Industries. Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) tips her off about the forged letter Philip used, allegedly written by Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). This revelation puts Sarah in a tough spot.

Determined to avoid chaos, Sarah warns Philip to keep the forgery under wraps, fearing Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) might react violently if he discovers the truth. To de-escalate the tension, Sarah proposes a deal: Philip must work harmoniously with Xander at Titan.

Meanwhile, Xander grows increasingly frustrated with Philip’s attitude at Titan. Fed up, he turns to Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) for advice.

Xander hopes Maggie can mediate and bring some peace between him and Philip. Whether Maggie can smooth things over remains uncertain, but fans can expect more workplace drama in upcoming episodes.

Over in Salem, sparks fly as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) encounters Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord). Although Chad recently reassured Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) that his focus remains on his family, his interactions with Cat suggest otherwise.

Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) continues to miss John Black (Drake Hogestyn), who has been absent for some time. Turning to Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) for support, Marlena shows concerns about John’s safety.

She fears his long absence signals trouble. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that fans should brace for an emotional goodbye as John’s storyline heads toward an exit.

With tensions running high and relationships being tested, Monday’s episode promises to deliver pivotal moments. Will Sarah’s warning keep Xander from retaliating against Philip?

Can Marlena find answers about John’s whereabouts? Stay tuned as these storylines unfold on Days of Our Lives.

