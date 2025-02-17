Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Tate and Holly’s Romance Survive a Surprise Encounter?

Monday’s episode of Days of Our Lives is packed with surprises, awkward encounters, and heartfelt confessions. Tate Black (Leo Howard) finds himself in a tricky situation after Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) and Doug Williams III (Peyton Meyer) have an uncomfortable run-in. Meanwhile, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) opens up to Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) about his concerns, and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) takes full advantage of his rekindled romance with Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein).

Steve confesses to Kayla about something weighing on his mind. He may express his worries over John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) prolonged absence or voice concern about Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) in the wake of her messy breakup with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Another possibility is Steve’s lingering fears about Alex breaking Stephanie’s heart, despite initially supporting their reunion. Whatever the case, Steve will appreciate having Kayla’s support as he works through his concerns.

Meanwhile, love is in the air as Alex and Stephanie get ready for a special Valentine’s Day celebration. Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) and Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon) also plan a romantic evening, deepening their growing connection.

Elsewhere, Tate is caught off guard when Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) make a surprising proposal—they want to adopt the baby he’s expecting with Sophia Choi (Rachel Boyd). Although Tate is intrigued by the idea, he knows Sophia’s opinion is key, and Amy Choi (Shi Ne Nielson) could pose a major roadblock to the adoption plan.

At the cabin, things take an awkward turn when Doug unexpectedly walks in on Holly trying on the lingerie she plans to wear for Tate during their big night together. When Tate finally arrives, he may be stunned to find Doug with Holly, but Doug will likely offer a quick explanation before making his exit. Despite the uncomfortable situation, Tate and Holly push forward with their romantic plans.

However, Holly’s lingering feelings for Doug might complicate things in the long run, raising questions about her future with Tate.

With romance, awkward encounters, and surprising proposals shaking things up in Salem, Days of Our Lives is gearing up for intense drama. Will Tate and Holly’s relationship survive, or is Holly’s heart leading her elsewhere? Can Steve put his worries to rest? And will Johnny and Chanel’s adoption dreams be crushed? Stay tuned to see what happens next.