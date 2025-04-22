Deadmau5 Says ‘I Don’t Remember a Thing’ Amid Apologizing for His Drunken Appearance at Coachella; DEETS Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains reference to alcohol intake.

Deadmau5 apologized to the crowd at Coachella for making a drunken appearance at the event on the night of his performance. The DJ was scheduled to play at the Quasar stage on April 18 but was caught stumbling up the stairs after enjoying a little too much drinking.

Advertisement

The artist, however, uploaded a series of stories on Instagram, clarifying his behavior and apologizing for not being in his senses. The musician was paired to step up on the stage with Zhu, and the duo together was scheduled to perform for hours.

Deadmau5 was seen taking too many shots and even stammering during his speech. Ultimately, the artist fell behind the DJ booth and was escorted off the stage by the bouncers.

Meanwhile, on his social media, the DJ claimed to not remember a thing. He also stated that he did not even smoke, as he vowed to quit weeks ago.

In his caption alongside a water bottle picture, the musician wrote, “I don’t remember a thing. But I don’t think I had a cig? So… that’s good, I guess? Going back to bed. Wake me up around Thursday-ish.” Further in his comment section, the artist added, “Probably my last Coachella.”

Advertisement

Later, Deadmau5 uploaded a picture of his cat and penned that even his cat is disappointed in him for his blunder at the music festival.

In continuation of his apology, the DJ added, “Sorry about last night.”

He went on to share, “To be fair, I felt the first 3/4 was great! Huge shout-out to @zhu for introducing me to whisky and carrying my dumb ass till the bitter end. lemme quit smoking, do some fucken [sic] personal resetting here at home, find my spirit animal, work on some new music, and come back better.”

Coachella ended on April 19, with a lineup of artists performing at the event.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Performs at Event Near Coachella Amid Sexxy Red Kiss Backlash And Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors: Report