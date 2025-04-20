Justin Bieber Performs at Event Near Coachella Amid Sexxy Red Kiss Backlash And Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors: Report

The headlines that have carried Justin Bieber’s name, cryptic posts shared by him, and his reportedly concerning appearance have got everyone talking. But it seems that amidst this, the singer truly enjoyed his time while attending an event in the desert, per TMZ.

Bieber was reportedly in attendance at Friday Nights in the Desert, which was a private event held in California, not far from where Coachella was hosted. The singer was spotted having a lot of laughs and hanging out with his friends during the party, organized by Tao Group of Hospitality - REVOLVE, per the publication.

According to the outlet, the organizers revealed that the singer not only attended the party but also performed his infamous What Do You Mean track, which is featured on the Purpose album.

His wife, Hailey, was also reportedly in attendance along with many other celebrities, including Shaboozey, Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla Sign, and many more.

This comes amid the backlash Bieber got after he shared a video on his Instagram, giving a kiss on Sexxy Red’s cheek during her birthday party. His fans were quick to share their thoughts on this.

A platform user penned, “Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey?” while another person commented, “Bro, aren't you married?”

The Baby singer has also been garnering attention because of the reports alleging his marriage is crumbling with the Rhode founder.

A source previously alleged to Radar that the music artist and Hailey are in a desperate attempt to save their marriage. The insider reportedly stated that the pair is doing “tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud.”

The insider also said, “This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up,” adding, “With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense.”

