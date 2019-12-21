Demi Lovato SPLITS with Austin Wilson just before Christmas

Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson have called it quits just before Christmas. Read on on for more details.

Demi Lovato just revealed that she and model Austin Wilson are not together anymore. Just over a month after the singer made her relationship with model Austin Insta-official, Demi has revealed that they have decided to call it quits before Christmas Holiday. Demi confirmed the split to a fan on social media. The two have also deleted all pictures of each other from their respective Instagram feeds. The news comes a few weeks after the former couple was spotted sharing an intimate hug.

While replying to a fan on social media, the 27-year-old singer revealed that she and Austin have broken up and also requested fans to “not go after” him and bombard him with mean comments. “Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers,” the Sorry not Sorry singer told the fan.

Last month, the pair went public with their relationship after posting their adorable pictures on their social media. Demi shared a picture of the model planting a peck on her cheek. In the caption, the singer simply put a heart emoji. Wilson also took the opportunity to post a heart-meltingly cute couple selfie with his harms around Demi. Before Wilson, Demi dated fashion designer Henry Levy. The couple made their relationship official and 2018 and later an insider told People that the couple has called it a day.

