Did Alys Rivers Kill Grover Tully In Latest Episode Of House Of The Dragon Season 2? Find Out

Alys Rivers still has much mystique, but she might be a crucial player!

The Targaryen civil war is progressing slowly but surely. Amid battles, deaths, and alliances, Daemon (Matt Smith) is the one struggling the most with his hallucinations or realistic dreams. Or is it just Alys (Gayle Rankin) messing with his head?

Did Alys Rivers kill Grover Tully?

The answer is most likely yes! There’s not been a direct indication on the show, but there was some connection between her conversation with Daemon and Lord Grover’s death. The Rogue Prince, constantly tormented by visions from his subconscious, finally asks for Alys’s help with the Riverlords.

During their conversation, she reminds him of Lord Tully’s importance. “Lord Tully is their Lord Paramount,” she says. “Without him, they will never raise their banners as one,” Daemon responds with a sigh, saying that he can’t do anything about it.

What happened to Grover Tully?

Daemon struggled to sway House Tully's allegiance because their lord, Grover Tully, had been sick and isolated. Without permission, his House would not align forces to Rogue Prince’s cause, leaving him helpless.

However, in the sixth episode of HOTD, Grover’s demise was announced. "Lord Grover is dead," Castellan Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale) tells Daemon at the episode's end, and the latter reacts with a smile.

Lord Strong continued that he’d been severely ill and was not saved despite their masters’s best efforts and Alys’s. “Our own healer, Alys Rivers, volunteered her renowned skills — she plied her craft, but there was naught more to be done,” Lord Strong said.

The fact that Alys was present during Lord Tully’s final moments after her conversation with Daemon about him being a roadblock on his quest to win Tully’s allegiance. There is a high chance she was involved in Grover’s passing away.

Moreover, in George RR Martin’s universe, there’s always more than meets the eye. Fans must wait and see Alys’s part play out in the civil war.

Meanwhile, catch up on the latest episode of House Of The Dragon on Max or Jio Cinema.