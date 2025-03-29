Did Ariana Grande's Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Break Her Heart First? Singer's Album Sneakily Addresses Ethan Slater Controversy

Ariana Grande is making headlines once again—not just for her music, but for what it seemingly reveals about her personal life. With the release of her latest album, fans are speculating that her lyrics subtly hint at the real reasons behind her split from Dalton Gomez and her new relationship with Ethan Slater. Through introspective lyrics, Grande paints a picture of heartbreak, betrayal, and moving forward despite public backlash.

The song Intro (End of the World) immediately sets the tone for the album, featuring the pointed lyric, "I broke your heart because you broke mine." Many fans believe this could be a direct reference to her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, suggesting that he may have been the first to cause emotional damage in their relationship.

Another track, Twilight Zone, further fuels speculation. In this song, Grande sings about realizing that the person she once loved was not who she thought they were. "Did I dream the whole thing? / Was I just a nightmare? / Different dimensions / Stuck in the twilight zone," she questions. She then delivers a particularly sharp line: "Hope you win for Best Actor / ‘Cause I had you completely wrong."

The chorus of the song reflects on her emotional confusion, admitting, "It’s not like I’m still not over you," yet also expressing disbelief at what transpired: "Sometimes, I just can’t believe you happened." Despite the apparent heartache, Grande acknowledges she wouldn't change the past.

But while some tracks may delve into past pain, others hint at her present happiness. Hampstead, named after the North London neighborhood where Grande and Ethan Slater stayed while filming Wicked, signals that she has moved on. The song not only references her new romance but also pushes back against critics who speculated about the timing of her relationship with Slater.

"Threw away my reputation, but saved us more heartache," she sings, addressing the public scrutiny. "Yes, I know it seems f–ked up and you’re right, but quite frankly, you’re still wrong about everything. So far off, your seat’s nowhere near the table."

Grande and Gomez officially filed for divorce in September 2023, finalizing the proceedings in March 2024. Reports suggest that she met Slater in December 2022 while working on Wicked. At the time, Slater was still married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son. His divorce was finalized in September 2023.

While neither Grande nor Gomez has publicly commented on the lyrical speculation, the singer did address the controversy surrounding her relationship with Slater in a September Vanity Fair interview. "The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it," she said. Regardless of public opinion, her new music serves as both a reflection on the past and a declaration of her present happiness. Fans will undoubtedly continue to dissect her lyrics for deeper meaning, but one thing is clear—Ariana Grande is telling her story on her own terms.

