Here’s the List of Assets at Stake in HGTV Star Christina Hall and Josh Hall’s Divorce

Recently, Josh Hall filed for divorce from his wife Christina Hall after being married for three years. In response to that, on July 24, Christina filed court documents in which she listed the assets owned by her solely and the ones she shares with Josh. Read ahead to know what was included in the list.

Which assets are at stake in Christina Hall's divorce from Josh Hall?

According to People, in the court filings, Christina mentioned a Newport Beach home that she and Josh bought for USD 12 million in May 2022.

This was months after both the individuals got married, which was in October 2021. She also documented how their house looked from the inside in June 2022. She wrote, “Home Sweet Home. No furniture, no decor, just love.”

Before the purchase of the beach home, The Christina On The Coast star sold her Dana Point property for USD 11.5 million. It was confirmed by the aforementioned outlet in April 2022.

The properties owned separately by Christina alone included a downtown Nashville condo and a farmhouse situated in Tennessee. This farmhouse is the shoot location used for her snip-off show titled Christina in the Country, per the outlet.

As per the property records that the publication obtained, the reality TV star was the sole buyer of the condo and the house in February 2021 and December of the same year.

The filing also named Christina’s unspecified assets as solely hers which were brought by her before or after her marriage to Josh.

As per the publication, a different list of Christina and Josh’s “community” or joint assets is included in the document. Both lists include the pair’s Newport Beach residence and a section of an undeveloped lot neat Thompson Station, Tennessee, suggesting that Josh has some ownership interest in them.

More about Christina Hall and Josh Hall

Josh was the consulting producer for Christina’s HGTV show, along with it he also appeared in it with Christina.

According to the publication, it is not clear if he will be associated with a third show The Flip Off. The HGTV competition series was supposed to feature him, Christina, her ex Tarek El Moussa, and his current spouse, Heather. The announcement of the same was rolled out in May.

On July 23, many insiders revealed to the outlet that due to the pair’s separation, the show is being filmed without Josh.

On July 15, Josh cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for filing for divorce, per the report by the outlet. He is asking for spousal support from Christina, but she is asking that no one should be able to receive support.

