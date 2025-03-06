Did ‘Frustated’ Kim Kardashian Refuse to Pay for Khloe Kardashian’s 40th Birthday? Here’s What We Know

Kim Kardashian refused to pay for Khloe Kardashian’s 40th birthday party amid a fallout with her sisters. The new episode of The Kardashians was completely dedicated to the third eldest sibling of the house, showcasing tributes and fan videos for Khloe. The SKIMS owner revealed in the beginning of the episode on how she had planned grand celebrations for her sister’s 40th, but the family was not coming together for the planning part.

In the episode further, the mother of four calls Khloe and reveals to her that they had planned a party for her, but the rest of the family is out on a “boat vacation.” She later jokes on the phone with her elder sister, saying, “They’re all dead to me.”

At one point in the episode, the media personality looks extremely frustrated with the planning process and says that she will not pay for the party and send all the bill to her other sisters. Kim also got irritated by the other Kardashians after their nil contribution in the planning and coming in with advice just before the celebrations.

However, praising Kourteney’s efforts, the businesswoman stated that the eldest sibling was the only one to have come to be helpful during the process. She revealed that Kourteney planned to have a rather “sophasticated dinner” with the candles put up in a way that it reads 40. But Kim scraped off that idea.

Meanwhile, Khloe, the birthday girl, confesses in the episode that if she gets to choose over what she wants for her special day, then it would be to “get wasted and dance.”

The sisters finally decide to have a party on the theme of Dolly Parton’s Dollywood, but for the Kardashians, it would be Khloewood.

All episodes of The Kardashians are available to stream on Hulu.