Did Judge Allow Nick Carter’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Rape Accuser To Proceed? Report

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of rape and abuse.

In the latest unfolding of the case against Nick Carter, where he was accused of raping Shannon ‘Shay’ Ruth in a tour bus in 2001, it took a new turn as a judge ruled that the singer could move ahead with his counterclaim against Shannon.

As per the court documents obtained by People magazine, the judge who ruled it, Nancy L. Allf, had denied Shannon’s anti-SLAPP motion against the Backstreet Boys vocalists countersuit as she had “failed to satisfy her burden.”

This was ruled on Tuesdays, and it was also mentioned that even though Shannon alleged that she crossed paths with Carter in an autograph line, witness affidavits submitted by the singer stated otherwise. It was mentioned that Carter, along with his band, left the show venue soon after it ended, and there was no such autograph line after the event, per the report.

The ruling reportedly stated, “We conclude that Carter’s evidence, if believed, establishes that Carter did not sexually assault Ruth following the Backstreet Boys concert in 2001, such that Ruth’s statements describing such an incident would perforce be made with knowledge of their falsity.”

As per People magazine, Carter filed the counterclaim in February 2023 against Shannon and Melissa Schuman, mentioning that the two individuals took advantage of the #MeeToo movement and conspired in defaming and vilifying Carter and others to destroy his reputation for purposes of “garnering attention and fame and/or extorting money” from the singer.

For the unversed, Carter was given the green light to pursue the defamation countersuit against Schuman in August 2023, and he sued her for USD 2.5 million, per the outlet.

When Shannon appealed, the singer’s attorneys gave the court a preview of their case, alleging that it wouldn't have been possible for Shannon to have been raped on a tour bus in Tacoma in 2001.

