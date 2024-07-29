Did Kamala Harris Really Quote The Simpsons During Surprise Appearance At Show's 2024 SDCC Panel? Exploring Truth Behind Viral Video

Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance during The Simpsons panel at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 27, to recite a famous quote from Fox’s iconic animated series.

In a video clip played at the end of the panel honoring the show, Harris recited, “We must move forward, not backward; upward, not forward; and always willing, twirling, twirling, towards freedom,” quoting the show’s 1996 Treehouse of Horror VII episode. To introduce the video, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening told the audience they were about to hear from a superfan.

However, the clip wasn't specifically recorded for The Simpsons at this year’s SDCC and was reportedly fairly old. Full story below!

The Simpsons plays an old Kamala Harris video at 2024 SDCC

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the video featuring the Democratic presidential hopeful was originally recorded by students at the University of Chicago, who were asked to get an elected official to recite lines from The Simpsons. At SDCC, the video drew loud cheers from the crowd, who assumed the moment was filmed for the panel, given the lack of context by the panelists about the video.

The quote in the footage, however, has a political connection, as it aired right ahead of the 1996 presidential election between Bill Clinton and Bob Dole. The episode’s segment, per the aforementioned publication, features Kang and Kodos impersonating the two candidates, with Clinton’s line delivering the message during a public event.

The Simpsons and the Kamala Harris connection

The Bart to the Future episode of the show from 2000, showing Lisa Simpson becoming the first female president of the United States, has resurfaced on social media, especially a particular clip from the episode featuring her in a purple blazer and pearl necklace.

The cartoon character’s outfit eerily resembles Harris’ apparel from 2021, when she was sworn in as Vice President. “@TheSimpsons ‘prediction’ I'm proud to be a part of,” the show's creator, Jean, wrote on X on July 21, the day President Joe Biden announced the former prosecutor as his successor for the 2024 presidential race.

The resurfaced footage, for whatever it's worth, aligns with Harris’s ongoing efforts to engage with young voters in the USA. Both Trump and Harris are likely to vie for the support of the young American voter demographic over the next 100 days or so. Only time, however, will tell if the oldest democracy in the world will get its first female president this time around.

