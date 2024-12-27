Did Martha Stewart’s Ex-Husband Receive Any of Her Fortune After Their Divorce?

Martha Stewart has captivated audiences with her journey from a model and stockbroker to a lifestyle icon and convicted felon who staged a remarkable comeback. Among the many chapters of her life, her marriage to Andrew Stewart and subsequent divorce in 1990 have drawn attention. The question remains: did Andrew benefit financially from their split?

Martha and Andrew Stewart met on a blind date in 1961. While their relationship started with sparks, their marriage faced challenges, including alleged verbal abuse and infidelity on both sides. During their marriage, Martha transitioned from being a stockbroker to a stay-at-home mom, eventually launching a catering business and publishing best-selling cookbooks. Meanwhile, Andrew pursued a career in publishing, starting his own firm.

Their divorce was finalized in 1990, just as Martha's career began to soar. In the years that followed, she became a household name and the first self-made female billionaire when her company went public in 1999. However, since much of her fortune was amassed post-divorce, it is unlikely Andrew received significant financial benefits from their split.

Andrew moved on with his life, marrying Martha's former assistant, Robyn Fairclough, in 1993—a marriage that also ended in divorce. He later found long-term happiness with Shyla Nelson Stewart, with whom he has built a blended family.

Meanwhile, Martha has had high-profile relationships but remains unmarried. She acknowledges that her career has often taken precedence over romance, and she continues to navigate the dating world on her own terms.

While Martha Stewart’s ex-husband, Andrew, may not have shared in her immense fortune, both have moved on to lead fulfilling lives. For Martha, her focus remains on her career and personal passions, while she keeps the door open to finding love on her terms. As for Andrew, his life in publishing and his growing family appear to bring him contentment.

