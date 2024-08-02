Did MCU Plan Kang The Conqueror’s Exit Way Before Introducing Dr. Doom At San Diego Comic-Con? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Marvel Studios is set to move forward with Dr. Doom as the new villain in the Avengers movies. While fans wonder if Robert Downey Jr. has replaced Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming films, the reports suggest that Kang’s exit from the franchise was planned months ago.

On July 27, the MCU panel at the San Diego Comic-Con revealed that the Oscar-winning actor will return to Marvel as a villain, and the Russo brothers will take back the director’s chair for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

According to theories present on the internet, Marvel had planned Kang the Conqueror’s exit during season 2 of Loki. After Thanos was defeated in Avengers: Endgame, the MCU introduced Major as an antagonist, along with his villainous traits, which were replaced by the Mad Titans in the madness of the Multiverse.

Kang and his variants appeared in Loki seasons 1 and 2, with Majors portraying the character. However, after a lawsuit was filed against the actor, the studio fired the Creed actor.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios had planned to move on from Kang after his last appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. The decision to bring new characters to the franchise was made after the Paul Rudd movie failed at the box office. Hence, Loki season 2 was developed so that Kang’s character could be killed off and new roles could be placed in the future movies of the MCU franchise.

In other news, Jonathan Majors is disappointed that his character will be replaced by Dr. Doom in the upcoming MCU films. In a conversation with TMZ, the actor reacted to Marvel introducing Robert Downey Jr. as the new villain at Comic-Con. Major revealed to the news portal, “Yeah, heartbroken. Of course. I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though.”

He further added, “I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love, and being allowed to work (his) art and be creative at that level. I didn’t really get that.”

Two new Marvel movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, are scheduled for release in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively. The films will see the rise of Robert Downey Jr. in his villainous suit.

