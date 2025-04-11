Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez Reportedly Plan Double Date After Years of Rumored Feud: DEETs Inside

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are proving that old friends can become new again. The two former Disney Channel stars are closer than ever after years of rumored tension, reports Life & Style.

An insider shared that Miley and Selena spent a lot of time together at the 2025 Oscars. They got along really well, especially because Miley’s boyfriend Maxx Morando, and Selena’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, had a lot in common as well. Now, the four of them are planning a wholesome double date at Selena and Benny’s place. The couple is even cooking dinner.

Miley and Selena were once thought to be feuding, especially during their teenage years. The rumors began when both girls dated Nick Jonas. Miley dated him from 2006 to 2008. Selena and Nick got together shortly after in 2008 but broke up the following year.

Their friendship had some rocky moments. In 2014, Miley even threw a cardboard cutout of Selena offstage during a concert. Selena’s former co-star Jennifer Stone once called it all “messy high school nonsense” and said it wasn’t serious.

Despite the past drama, Miley and Selena have shown support for each other in recent years. In 2022, Miley praised Selena for hosting Saturday Night Live, and Selena joked during the show that Miley gave her great advice.

Back in 2016, Selena said there was never a real feud. “We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just like a Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan thing. We are now completely settled in our own lives,” she said. Miley has been dating Maxx since 2021, and Selena got engaged to Benny in late 2024. The four of them seem to be getting along very well.

Now that the past is behind them, Miley and Selena are taking steps to build a real friendship. The date only goes to show that these two have come a long way from their teenage years.

