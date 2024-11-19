Did Taylor Swift Have A Bad Experience At Buffalo Bills Game In January? Here’s What Kelce's Family Friend Claims

When Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced off against the Buffalo Bills on November 17, many people realized Taylor Swift's absence from the stadium in Buffalo, New York. Now, Adam Lefkoe claimed that the singer had a not-so-good experience attending her beau's match there in January.

According to Life And Style’s article, he and Kay Adams discussed this in the Up & Adams YouTube show on November 14. He talked about hearing from close people that it was not a “great experience” for Swift in Buffalo back in January. Adam added, “It was not. For all parties involved. And I’m talking about the most famous of all the parties.”

For the unversed, the Wildest Dreams singer was present when her boyfriend played the January 21 divisional-round game at the aforementioned location’s Highmark Stadium. With her, Travis’s brother and former NFL star, Jason, and his wife, Kylie, also attend the game.

Adam further said that according to him, the reception they received shocked the Kelce family and everyone related to them. He added, “I think they were kind of going in being like, ‘This is going to be an amazing game with good energy.’ And they got there and they experienced Bills Mafia in full form, in its complete ruthlessness.”

Adam talked about thinking that they left and must have contemplated if they wanted to go through that experience again.

During the November 17 game, fans were surprised not to see the songstress there because she gave her Era’s Tour performance the night before the match in Toronto, Canada, per Life And Style. Many reportedly pointed out that it was only a 40-minute flight from Buffalo.

In his January podcast episode of New Heights, Travis mentioned the Buffalo fans’s disrespectful behaviors during the January game.

The NFL star stated, “There was a lot of hate pulling up to that stadium, man.” He expressed, "Understandable, it’s a football game, the Bills are coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? One thousand percent. Did it get a little extra? One thousand percent.”

His brother, Jason asked him what the fans said that got extra. To which Travis mentioned that he wouldn't be saying it because that was what they wanted.

He expressed that things were said about the families, and things that were not appropriate were vocalized about Pat Mahomes. On the other hand, Jason mentioned that he enjoyed his experience from start to finish at the stadium.

