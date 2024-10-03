Did Will Smith Farting On Men In Black Set Cause A Three-Hour Evacuation? Director Barry Sonnenfeld Weighs In

When a movie is being filmed, the cast and the director make many memories and take those home once the project is finished. Similarly, one such memory that the Men In Black director Barry Sonnenfeld has not been able to forget is Will Smith farting on set, due to which it was evacuated for three hours.

The director appeared on Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa (Via Variety) podcast and spoke about this hilarious incident that occurred when Smith and his co-star Tommy Lee Jones were about to film the scene in which they use the government agency's special car.

In the scene, both the actors were sealed in a pod, which was used as a vehicle to film the shot. The director said that there were locks used which would prevent it from falling and opening. Sonnenfeld shared that he suddenly heard the Bad Boys star apologize to his co-actor.

He said, “I say, ‘Roll camera.’ And I hear Will Smith go, ‘Oh Jesus, so sorry. Tommy, so sorry. Baz, get the ladder.’ And you hear Tommy saying, ‘That’s fine, Will. No worries, Will. Don’t worry, Will.’ Anyway, I don’t know what’s gone on, right?”

They gave the ladder to Jones and he reached his leg and raced down the ladder. The director continued, “Will Smith is a farter. It’s just some people are. And you really don’t want to be inside a very small, hermetically sealed space with a Will Smith fart. You don’t even want to be sitting next to him at the Disney ranch.”

The film that turned out to be a massive hit seems to have had many incredible moments that occurred while shooting and an incident like this is not easy to forget. Nonetheless, hearing about Will Smith’s farting story was not on anyone’s 2024 bingo card.

After the venture’s success at the box office, three more installments were also created of the same. Apart from the aforementioned actors, Tony Shalhoub, Rip Torn, David Cross, Linda Fiorentino, Tim Blaney, Thom Fountain, Drew Massey, and many more were also featured in the 1997 movie.

