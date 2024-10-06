Did X-Men 3 Director Quit The Franchise Because Of Halle Berry? Actress Calls Out ‘Shady S***’ In Hollywood

Halle Berry does not mind calling out the “shady sh**” in Hollywood while responding to X-Men director Matthew Vaughn’s claim. After being part of the successful franchise, Vaughn’s decision to step down from his director position before X-men’s third installment was a shocker. However, his ethical and moral obligations forced him to resign.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Vaughn claimed that the Catwoman actress was sent a faux script that included an extended storyline of her character to lure her into saying yes. “I thought, if you’re going to do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm, I quit,” the director claimed. “I thought, I’m mincemeat… One of the main reasons I quit X-Men 3, and this is a true story: Hollywood is really political and odd,” he added.

Recently, Berry reacted to Vaughn’s claims and thanked him for unveiling the shady ingoing in Hollywood. “Ya just never know the shady s*** going on behind ya back!” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Thank you Matthew Vaughn for bringing the dark to light,” she added.

However, the John Wick actress ended up doing X-Men 3 where she starred alongside Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Eliot Page, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Kelsey Grammar, Fame Janssen, and many others. After Vaughn’s resignation, the film was helmed by director Brett Ratner and made more than $460 million at the global box office.

The actress recently starred in the horror suspense film Never Let Go where she portrayed a mother of two sons who’s on a quest for survival against an evil force. According to the official logline, the film is about “a family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real.”

Never Let Go premiered in theaters on September 20 and is gearing up digital streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ from October 11.