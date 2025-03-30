Did You Know Owen Cooper's Yawn in Adolescence Episode 3 Was an Ad-Lib? Check out Erin Doherty's Genius Response

Adolescence is one of the gripping shows on Netflix that has kept the viewers hooked to their seats. Amid the series breaking viewership records, Netflix has revealed an unscripted moment from the fourth episode of the season.

The actress, who portrays the role of a psychologist, Briony Ariston, shared that Owen Cooper, who plays the lead as Jamie, accidentally yawned while the cameras were still rolling. To cover up the yawn by the young star, the actress delivered an impromptu dialogue, which left the actor surprised.

While answering some of the most asked questions about Adolescence, the streaming platform shared that “with such long shot variations from take to take, they were inevitable.”

They further revealed, “In the final version of episode 3, Owen Cooper yawns (understandable after such a labor-intensive schedule), to which Briony responds, ‘Am I Boring You?’”

The digital platform continued to state that the back-and-forth between Briony and Cooper “feels so true to the character that you’re convinced that it’s completely planned.”

Cooper’s brilliance on the screen has gotten the young actor praise from the audiences, as well as the critics. According to the media reports, Owen faced the camera for the first time to shoot the scenes of episode 3, which clearly goes down as one of the best TV episodes witnessed in a long time.

Moreover, answering the query of how Cooper was cast for the show, the streamer revealed that the young actor was one of the many potential Jamies who had auditioned for the role.

They added, “He was first spotted after sending in a self-taped improv scene. After a few more call-backs and workshops, Owen had a chemistry read with Stephen Graham.”

All the episodes of Adolescence are available to stream on Netflix.