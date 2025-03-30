Adolescence Star Stephen Graham Details the Experience of a Female Fan Crying on Meeting Him

The star of Adolescence, Stephen Graham, is gaining widespread attention after his fabulous acting skills in the Netflix drama. Talking about how the series was worked on, the This is England actor also recalled a day that made him realize the “generational gap” Adolescence is filling.

As per Tudum, Stephen Graham stated that he had worked on Adolescence with hopes to greet the show with the same kind of “love … integrity … [and] respect” that everyone who has worked on it had put forth into the series. Further continuing, the star from Venom: Let There Be Carnage also added that it feels great to meet people from different ages, and listen to their experience of the series and how they were affected by what they watched on the screen.

For those who do not know, Stephen Graham is not only the face that stars in the thriller drama series by Netflix but is also co-creator and co-writer of Adolescence. He worked with Jack Thorne, known for his outings such as Toxic Town and Joy.

Recalling one event, Stephen Graham spoke of a woman who had come to him recently, while he was on the streets of New York and thanked him for making the series.

“She had tears in her eyes,” the actor stated while also adding that the lady had asked him if she could hug him.

Recalling another such moment, Stephen Graham spoke of a man who worked at his hotel and had come to him citing, “the bit with the teddy bear,” that is shown at the end of the series had struck him intensely.

“It’s crossed that generational gap,” Stephen Graham stated about the four-part limited series.

The show in question focuses on the life of a family that is gripped in the aftermath of a murder done by Jamie, a 13-year-old boy of Graham’s character, Eddie Miller.