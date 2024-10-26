Does Snoop Dogg Have A Professional To Monitor His Smoke Sessions? Andy Cohen Has The Answer

Snoop Dogg is known for his iconic association with cannabis culture, but his approach to smoking with others has a unique twist. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Snoop revealed that he’s hired a “smoke monitor”—a person designated to make sure anyone joining him doesn’t overdo it. This addition to his team ensures everyone enjoys their experience at their own pace.

Snoop’s commitment to creating a balanced and safe environment during his smoking sessions led him to enlist a smoke monitor, a role that Andy Cohen found fascinating. The monitor’s primary task? To gauge when Snoop’s companions might be approaching their limit and to step in when needed, helping them enjoy the experience responsibly. This role isn’t Snoop’s first unique hire; in the past, he also famously employed a personal blunt roller to accompany him.

While Snoop maintains a relaxed lifestyle, his careful consideration of others’ comfort shows a thoughtful side to his cannabis culture influence. This role ensures that guests aren’t overwhelmed by the intensity of Snoop’s smoking sessions, allowing them to stay within their own comfort zones.

Cohen, who previously smoked with Snoop, praised the additional layer of support, admitting that the setup seemed like an enjoyable and responsible way to share in Snoop’s hobby. Snoop’s humorous yet practical move underscores his commitment to safety, even when indulging in one of his favorite pastimes. Known for hosting events where cannabis is plentiful, Snoop’s decision reflects his focus on creating a positive, controlled environment for everyone involved, whether they’re new to smoking or seasoned enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg’s decision to hire a “smoke session monitor” adds yet another entertaining layer to his public persona. The role combines Snoop’s laid-back vibe with a surprising touch of responsibility, showing that even in the world of cannabis, he values the well-being of those around him. Fans are delighted by this humorous yet practical addition, seeing it as another example of Snoop’s thoughtful approach to enjoying life.

ALSO READ: Margaret Qualley Reveals She Became Emotionally Overwhelmed While Preparing For THIS Sequence In The Substance: 'It Was Really Outside My...'