Does Timothée Chalamet's Ex-GF Eiza Gonzalez Support His Romance With Kylie Jenner? Actress Breaks Silence

Timothée Chalamet’s ex, Eiza Gonzalez, is showing nothing but support for his new relationship with Kylie Jenner. The Baby Driver actress shared her honest thoughts during Cosmopolitan’s Cheap Shots segment published on Friday, May 30.

“They look so cute together,” Gonzalez said. “They look so in love, and so cute, and I’m obsessed with them.” Her kind words come nearly four years after she and Chalamet were briefly linked in the summer of 2020, shortly after his split from actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Advertisement

Here’s How She Reacted to Chalamet’s Relationship With Jenner

Eiza Gonzalez, who is now dating tennis star Grigor Dimitrov, continued to praise her former flame. “I love Timmy,” she said. “I think he’s the most talented, sweetest, honestly like sweetest boy, and I’m just so proud to see him thriving and doing great in his career.”

Her reaction follows the couple’s public debut earlier this month. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first linked in April 2023, not long after Jenner’s split from rapper Travis Scott. Jenner and Scott share two children: Stormi and Aire.

Since their romance began, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have kept a relatively low profile until recently. On May 7, the couple made their red carpet debut in matching black outfits at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy. Their appearance quickly drew the attention of fans and the media alike.

Advertisement

According to US Weekly, a source confirmed that Jenner was really happy and relieved to finally go public. “It was time, and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is,” the insider said. They added that she and Timothée have gotten really serious, and this was a big step.

The same source mentioned that the couple is now practically living together, with Chalamet frequently staying at Jenner’s home when he isn’t working. He has reportedly become a regular part of her life.

Things are said to be going well between them, and Jenner is proud to support him publicly, feeling it was the right time to share that part of their relationship. The insider also stated that Jenner feels calm and confident around Chalamet, describing their relationship as different from her past ones.

ALSO READ: Cardi B Goes Instagram Official With Stefon Diggs Amid Ongoing Divorce From Offset