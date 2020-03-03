EXCLUSIVE: Eiza Gonzalez REVEALS why playing KT in Vin Diesel starrer Bloodshot was tricky in every scene

One of the exciting films to release in March 2020 has to be the Vin Diesel starrer Bloodshot, which sees the actor play the role of the beloved Valiant Comics' superhero. Along with Vin, Bloodshot also is packed with star power as we will see Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce in pivotal roles. When it comes to the trailer of the action film, the David S. F. Wilson directorial promises to be action-packed while leaving our superhero appetite satiated enough.

When it comes Eiza, the actress plays KT in Bloodshot, who suffered an injury in service that caused respiratory failure. Gonzalez says that the role required a complex balance. "KT is already starting to have misgivings about what they’re doing to Ray, but she’s at the mercy of Harting – he has control over the apparatus keeping her alive," the 30-year-old actress shared. Because of that; even as she starts to develop feelings for Ray, she couldn't betray her true motivations! "It was really tricky – in every scene, I had to find an undertone within the scene that was the opposite of what was happening on the surface. I’d be playing a moment where I’m relaying pieces of information to Ray, but really, I’m bothered and hurt," Eiza added.

Check out the trailer of Bloodshot below:

Bloodshot is slated to release in India on March 13, 2020. Interestingly, Jared Leto was in talks to play Bloodshot, but eventually, the role went on to the Fast & Furious 9 star.