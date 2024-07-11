‘It’s Devastating To Say’: George Clooney Calls On Biden To Withdraw From 2024 US Presidential Race For THIS Reason

George Clooney is no longer in Biden’s camp, as the actor has issued a stern call to the US president to withdraw his candidacy from the 2024 presidential run. The actor and prominent Democrat fundraiser, per BBC, acknowledged that the president had won many battles in his career, “but the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time.”

Clooney’s damning call for Biden to quit came shortly after senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi voiced similar concerns about whether the 81-year-old should continue the race for the US presidential seat.

Another Hollywood biggie, Michael Douglas, later told the aforementioned outlet that he was worried about Mr. Biden’s electoral chances.

George Clooney’s candid New York Times op-ed and Biden’s response

In his Wednesday, July 10 column for the publication, Clooney expressed that it was “devastating to say it,” but the Joe Biden he met at a fundraising event three weeks ago wasn't the Joe Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Biden of 2020. “He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate,” the actor doubled down.

The fundraising event co-hosted by Clooney in Los Angeles last month raked in approximately $30 million for Biden’s presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, the Biden camp has hit back at the Hollywood star. According to BBC, an unnamed source told US media that the president stayed at the fundraiser referenced by Clooney in his article for over three hours, while the actor took a photo and quickly left. Biden’s support team also pointed out that he attended the event immediately after arriving in the States following G7 summit commitments in Italy.

Clooney, in his NYT column, wrote: “Our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn't see what we just saw.”

“This is about age. Nothing more,” he lamented. “We are not going to win in November with this president.”

Who stands with Biden’s decision to run for the next US President?

While around a dozen elected Democrats, per BBC, have suggested he drop out of the presidential race since his June 27 showdown with Trump, overall support for Biden from the remaining leaders remains robust.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, who was pushed by Clooney as a potential replacement, said he was “all in” with Mr. Biden. The Congressional Black Caucus, a group of about 60 politicians and progressive House members, has openly backed Biden, and so has Chuck Schumer, the leading Democrat in the Senate among others.

George Clooney, meanwhile, will next appear in Wolfs, which hits theaters on September 20. The film also features Brad Pitt in the lead role.