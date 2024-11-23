"Don’t Let Them Take Advantage of You": Keke Palmer Reveals Ice Cube’s Advice on Navigating Hollywood

Keke Palmer recently reflected on a heartfelt moment with Ice Cube, who shared invaluable advice about protecting herself from the challenges of Hollywood. The rapper and actor offered the guidance during their time together on the set of the 2008 sports comedy The Longshots, leaving a lasting impression on the young actress.

During her appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast on November 20, Palmer recounted the moment Ice Cube, known for being reserved, pulled her aside for a conversation. At the time, Palmer was only 14, and Ice Cube was both a mentor and observer of her growing career.

"He’s a man of few words, but very nice," Palmer recalled. She shared that Ice Cube summoned her into a room, surrounded by his bodyguards, to deliver his advice.

“‘You’re a beautiful young lady, and I see how kind you are to everyone on set,’” Ice Cube told her. “‘But you’re growing into a young woman, and a lot of times, the way these men see you on set isn’t the way you see yourself.’” He then encouraged her to protect herself, know her worth, and avoid being taken advantage of by others in the industry.

Though Palmer admitted she didn’t fully grasp the weight of his words at the time, she said they stuck with her as she matured. "It was so important for him to say something like that to me," Palmer said, noting his perspective as a father and industry veteran.

The Master of Me author expressed her gratitude, saying she would love to thank Ice Cube for his guidance. "I haven’t seen him since, but I always remember that, and I was always so grateful to him for that."

Palmer’s reflections come amid other personal revelations, including her journey to rebuild herself after an unhealthy past relationship. Despite the ups and downs, the actress remains confident, stating, “I feel fabulous. I live for the compliments and love to be pursued.” With her resilience and Ice Cube’s early advice in mind, Palmer continues to navigate her path in Hollywood with strength and self-assurance.

