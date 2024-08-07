‘Don’t Want to Sound...’; Sabrina Carpenter Raves About BF Barry Keoghan’s Acting Skills In Latest Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan seem to be going strong as a couple! Recently, Carpenter, who is riding high on the success of her back-to-back hit albums, heaped praise on her beloved boyfriend.

While gracing the cover of Variety’s latest issue, the Espresso singer opened up about how she loved Keoghan's acting skills in the music video for her song Please Please Please, which stars the Oscar-nominated actor and Carpenter as Bonnie and Clyde-inspired lovers.

She said that Keoghan loved the lyrics of the song and she loved how he brought it to life on screen. “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation,” she continued. “So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special,” she added.

While the 25-year-old singer did not mention many details about her boyfriend in the Variety interview, she did mention that Barry is a Libra and so is her sister. She told Variety. “They’re very different, but they have similarities. I tend to gravitate towards Leos as well.”

The two sparked dating rumors in December 2023, when both of them met for the first time then the rumors were refueled in January when the couple shared a sweet kiss during a night out in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

They also made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March 2024 and then also appeared at the Met Gala 2024.

The former Disney star also had romantic relationships with singers Joshua Bassett and Shawn Mendes before dating the actor. As for Keoghan, he was in a committed relationship for a long time with Alyson Kierans, with whom he had a 21-month-old son named Brando.

Meanwhile Carpenter's new Jack Antonoff-produced single Please, Please, Please, which happens to be a cut co-written with frequent collaborator Amy Allen off her upcoming album Short n’ Sweet became an instant hit.

Carpenter's previous track Espresso also caught on quickly, debuting at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at no 4 worldwide.

ALSO READ: Barry Keoghan Cheers For Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter As She Performs At Big Weekend; WATCH

'Don't Think I Have A Type': Sabrina Carpenter Reveals What She Is Looking For In A Partner Amid Barry Keoghan Romance Rumors