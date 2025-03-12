Drake Teases Mysterious ‘Next Chapter’ Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud and Warns Fans; 'May Leave You Feeling Uneasy'

Drake has hinted at a new chapter in his career, but he warns that it might not be for everyone. On Monday, March 10, the rapper shared a cryptic Instagram post that quickly sparked speculation.

"U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore," he wrote.

Fans believe the message may reference his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. Lamar performed Not Like Us at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, days after the song won multiple Grammy Awards as per Billboard.

Drake had previously said that another round in their rivalry was coming, but Lamar responded by saying, “You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos.”

Alongside his message, Drake shared several photos, including selfies, live concert footage, and a screenshot from the 2017 film Phantom Thread.

One of the most discussed images was a photo of two Zofran pills, a medication used to prevent nausea from chemotherapy and radiation therapy. The reason for the inclusion of this image remains unclear.

Drake also addressed an unnamed individual in his post, saying that the next chapter might leave them feeling uneasy. However, he hoped they would see his honesty as clarity rather than charity, adding that it would answer some questions, especially about the unanswered texts they had been sending him.

Advertisement

While the exact details of Drake’s next move remain unknown, he previously told fans in Australia that he was working on something. He mentioned that when the time was right, he would have a one-on-one conversation with them and return with another album that they needed to hear.

His last project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a collaboration with PartyNextDoor, was released on February 14. However, he recently postponed several Australian and New Zealand tour dates due to a scheduling conflict.