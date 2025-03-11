BTS' J-Hope is 'ready for work' with Kendrick Lamar; fans call it 'dream collab'

BTS member J-Hope made his first solo appearance on the popular U.S. talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 10. It served as part of his promotional efforts for his newest single, Sweet Dreams, which features Miguel. During his appearance on the show, J-Hope shared his aspiration to collaborate with one of his most admired artists, the Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar. Additionally, he engaged in an entertaining moment with the host, participating in the Not Like Us challenge.

Jimmy Fallon, a fan and friend of BTS, welcomed J-Hope on his show, and their lively interaction delighted fans. During their conversation, Fallon mentioned J-Hope's recent TikTok challenge posts and played one on screen, showcasing the K-pop idol's groovy walk trend to Kendrick Lamar's popular diss track Not Like Us. After praising J-Hope's performance, Fallon asked if he had ever met Kendrick Lamar, to which J-Hope replied that he hadn't, but was eager to.

Advertisement

Fallon then asked if J-Hope would ever collaborate with Kendrick, prompting an enthusiastic response: "Im ready for work with you Kendrick" The audience erupted into cheers, reflecting the excitement and anticipation for a potential collaboration between the two great rappers. J-Hope looked even more excited than the audience as he got up to do the Not Like Us challenge on spot. The host Jimmy Fallon also joined him in the fun act and fans loved it. It wasn't the only time the artist expressed his appreciation for Kendrick Lamar.

He often played the American rapper's songs during his live and vibed to it. In one of his lives, as the BTS member read a fan comment saying "J-Hope featuring Kendrick Lamar", he exclaimed with a "wow". In another one, he was seen doing little dances to the globally popular track, Luther. A fan shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), commenting, "LOOK HOW HE VIBES TO LUTHER". Fans called the potential work union between the two as "dream collab". They can't contain their excitement even at the thought of it.