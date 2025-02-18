Did Drake Hint At Kendrick Lamar Feud in His New Album After Latter's Super Bowl Diss? Here's What We Know

Drake has responded to his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar through his new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which he released on February 14, 2025. The album, a joint project with PartyNextDoor, is Drake’s ninth studio album and PartyNextDoor’s fifth as per ScreenRant.

Although the album primarily focuses on love songs and club music, Drake took a moment to address his critics and rivals, including Lamar. On the album’s tenth track, GIMME A HUG, Drake delivers lines aimed at those who have questioned his image following his public rap battle loss to Kendrick Lamar.

In the second verse, Drake raps: “They be dropping s*** but we dropping harder s*** / F*** a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit / Tryna get the party lit for the b****es.” These lyrics reflect Drake’s attempt to move past the beef and focus on his music and lifestyle.

Drake’s subtle diss came months after Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which included his hit diss track Not Like Us. The performance was seen by many as Lamar’s final victory in their feud. The track had already gained massive popularity and further hurt Drake’s public image.

Despite the perceived loss, Drake chose not to directly reignite the feud. Instead, his album focuses more on partying and relationships. However, GIMME A HUG allows Drake to address the controversy while keeping the tone light.

While Drake’s fans were eager for his response to Kendrick Lamar, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U received mixed reviews from critics. Many felt the album lacked the quality and hit songs that defined his earlier work.

This is in contrast to Drake’s previous handling of rap beefs. When Pusha T exposed Drake’s secret son in 2018, Drake brushed it off with a line from the song Life is Good: “N***** caught me slippin’ once, okay, so what?” That song became a hit.

However, this time, fans and critics are less forgiving. The allegations in Lamar’s diss tracks, including references to inappropriate behavior, have led some fans to distance themselves from Drake.

Drake’s feud with Lamar also led to legal action. He filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group over the release of Not Like Us, which some fans viewed as a sign of weakness. On GIMME A HUG, Drake seems to address this, rapping: “Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken.”

Additionally, Drake and PartyNextDoor faced accusations of copying Freddie Gibbs’s 2022 album $ouls $old $eparately. The similarities included dollar signs in the album title and rabbit-themed artwork.