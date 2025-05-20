Ed Sheeran Accidentally Reveals Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Secret Wedding Plans; Details Inside

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have managed to keep their relationship low-key—until now. Thanks to Ed Sheeran, fans are buzzing about the couple's secret wedding plans. The unexpected revelation came during a lighthearted lie detector test, where Sheeran confirmed he had received a "save-the-date" from the pair. The slip-up directly contradicts the couple’s public stance of not rushing into marriage, leaving fans shocked and eager for more details.

In a Vanity Fair segment where Ed Sheeran was hooked up to a polygraph, the singer casually mentioned having RSVP’d to Gomez and Blanco’s wedding. The revelation came when Sheeran was asked about their relationship, and he admitted receiving a "save-the-date" card. According to Daily Mail, this confirms that plans are already underway, despite the duo’s previous insistence that marriage wasn’t on the horizon.

Sheeran added that Blanco had attended his own intimate wedding ceremony to Cherry Seaborn back in January 2018—offering a glimpse into the close bond the two artists share. While on the polygraph, Sheeran also revealed he didn’t yet have a favorite track from Gomez and Blanco’s joint album I Said I Love You First, released in March 2025.

The longtime collaborators have a history of chart-topping success, including hits like Eastside, 2002, and Love Yourself. Blanco once shared on the Behind The Wall podcast that he had planned to tour with Sheeran for a week but ended up staying for two years—underscoring the depth of their friendship and working relationship.

As for Gomez and Blanco, they officially confirmed their engagement in December 2024 after a year of public dating. While they told Rolling Stone in March 2025 that they were in “no rush” to marry, Ed Sheeran’s blunder suggests otherwise.

Though no official date or venue has been revealed, Sheeran’s accidental confirmation of a "save-the-date" hints that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding may be happening sooner than expected. With the couple’s tight-lipped approach now cracked open, fans are eagerly watching for more signs of the upcoming ceremony. One thing’s for sure—when Ed Sheeran talks, the world listens.

