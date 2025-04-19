Elizabeth Perkins Still Has the Item She Took From The Flintstones Set in 1994; Find Out What It Is

Actress Elizabeth Perkins recently shared a fun behind-the-scenes detail from her career. In an interview with PEOPLE, the Afterparty star revealed that she took home a memorable prop from the 1994 movie The Flintstones, and she still has it. "The biggest thing was from The Flintstones; it was a Flintstone version of Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers. It’s still hanging in my house," Perkins said.

The painting was a set piece designed to match the film’s prehistoric cartoon theme, and for Perkins, it remains a cherished keepsake decades later.

The Flintstones is a live-action film adaptation of the beloved animated TV series. The movie, set in the prehistoric town of Bedrock, features Elizabeth Perkins as Wilma Flintstone, the wife of the iconic character Fred Flintstone, played by John Goodman. Perkins' portrayal of Wilma brought a blend of humor and charm to the character.

The film, directed by Brian Levant, was a fun and colorful take on the animated series, with a star-studded cast including Rick Moranis as Barney Rubble and Rosie O'Donnell as Betty Rubble.

The movie followed Fred's rise to power at the Slate & Co. quarry and his subsequent involvement in a corporate conspiracy. While The Flintstones received mixed reviews, it became a nostalgic favorite for many.

While reflecting on her career, Perkins told PEOPLE about an awkward fashion moment from the 2000 Golden Globes when she unexpectedly landed on a worst-dressed list due to a wardrobe malfunction. She shared that her dress had unexpectedly opened, revealing fishnet hose and leopard-print underwear, which she hadn’t intended to show.

She stated that the underwear were simply thin enough to not be visible through the dress. The incident was captured in photos and widely circulated by the media, leading to comments about her leopard-print underpants.

Perkins was frustrated, questioning why the media focused on it, and clarified that she hadn’t deliberately chosen to wear revealing underwear, stating she did not plan for the mishap to happen.

