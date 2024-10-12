Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With Husband Evan McClintock: 'We’re So Excited'

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Evan McClintock, who couldn't be more excited about the news.

“We’re so excited,” the couple revealed during the Friday, October 11 episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast. Scott, 28, and McClintock popped a balloon, showering them in blue confetti. “It’s a boy!” the couple shared. The soon-to-be mom added, “When we found out, Evan was like, ‘They’re going to hunt with me. They’re going to go golfing with me. I’ve got a little buddy.’”

“I was like, ‘OK, well, they’re still going to Target with me,’” Scott quipped.

McClintock quickly expressed that whether the couple welcomed a girl or a boy, he hoped their baby would share his interests and hobbies.

Earlier this month, Eminem revealed his daughter’s pregnancy in the music video for his song Temporary.

The footage featured wholesome clips of the rapper and his only biological child over the years, including moments from her childhood and a scene of her as a bride in a white wedding dress. At the end of the video, Hailie surprised her dad, 51, with the big news by handing him a blue Detroit Lions jersey with “grandpa” written on the back. She also gave him a sonogram image of her baby, and the rapper appeared genuinely surprised as he turned toward the camera.

Shortly after the video’s release, Hailie Jade confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a few photos. “Mom & dad est. 2025,” she captioned the pictures featuring her and her husband.

On Friday, October 4, a day after Eminem’s Temporary music video dropped, influencer and podcaster Hailie Jade shared all the pregnancy details with her co-host and best friend, Brittany Ednie. Hailie talked about how they managed to keep the baby news a secret at her wedding, with a little help from Brittany, who, like a true friend, discreetly drank all the alcoholic beverages on Hailie's behalf. However, Hailie humorously called out her friend for drunkenly rambling about her fear of the Joker for 30 minutes.

Hailie married her longtime boyfriend, McClintock, in May at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan.

