EXCLUSIVE: Abhay Deol talks about getting a new fan base with his 'Disney dad' tag after starring in Spin

In Disney Interent HD’s latest original movie, an Indian-American teen finds herself discovering her love for making DJ mixes that blend her two cultures. Starring Avantika Vandanapu in lead, the film also presents actor Abhay Deol in a new light as he takes on the role of father to a teenage daughter. Spin comes with an intriguing storyline focussing on a unique South Asian narrative and Pinkvilla had a humble opportunity to interact with Abhay Deol about coming on board for this film and more.

After having seen him in popular Bollywood films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara among others, Abhay steps into new territory as he takes on the role of a dad onscreen. When asked about how the process of coming on board for this project came about, Deol replied, "Well, I met Manjiri [Manjari Makijany], the director 3-4 years ago. She was in LA and I half live in LA, so we met in a general meeting to say hello. Our families have worked together. You know, her dad was in the industry, Mr. Mac Mohan has been a legend himself and so we just bonded over being from the same neighborhood."

"And three years later she calls me and says, 'By the way I'm doing a project for Disney and you have to play a dad'", he added. Abhay further revealed that after reading the script for the role, he was on board for the film.

Considering Disney films have a certain fan appeal, not just when it comes to playing the Prince but also with roles such as that of a Disney dad we asked Deol if he is ready for an all-new fan base coming his way. When asked how he feels about getting the coveted 'Disney Dad' tag, Abhay said, "I am always ready for love coming my way. Why would I not be? As long as people love you, you know, it feels great. If they hate you also, it's fine, it's kind of the opposite spectrum of love. At least, they are noticing you. You're getting a reaction out of them."

Spin has been directed by Manjari Makijany and also stars Meera Syal, Aryan Simhadri, Michael Bishop in key roles.

