Exploring the Latest Viral Demure Trend Online; Here's What It Means

A new fad is currently sweeping a high-energy storm across the internet, all centered around the word "demure." This all began with the posting of one TikTok video from Jools Lebron on August 2, 2024. It has since spiraled into the arena of viral sensations, attracting millions of views and, accordingly, sparking various discussions.

In just 38 seconds, Lebron breathed life into the forgotten adjective. Her video, featuring a strikingly modest makeup look accompanied by the phrase "very demure, very mindful," has turned into an ocean of comment threads and reimaginings all over the platform.

The sudden promotion of "demure" is more than just a trend; it makes space for a deeper conversation about how we present ourselves, and how we move through the world.

According to CBS Mornings, Jools Lebron made her TikTok account to connect with a community that understood what it meant to be plus-size and transgender, with all the special issues associated with those labels. While she has been creating content on subjects that seem to be limitless, ranging from makeup tutorials to videos featuring Bratz dolls, her engagement strategy didn't blow until her most recent posts centered around being "demure."

In her viral video, Lebron uses "demure" to describe her makeup routine for work, saying, "Very demure, very mindful. I don't do too much. I'm very mindful while I'm at work. See how I look? Very presentable."

Advertisement

The term, which traditionally signifies modesty, reserve, or seriousness, has found a new interpretation on TikTok. Lebron's videos rapidly captured attention as she skillfully applied the word to a range of situations, from ordering food to selecting outfits.

The trend didn't stop with Lebron. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Hayley Kalil joined the conversation, further boosting the hashtag's visibility.

Lebron further elaborated on the meaning of "demure" in an interview on CBS Mornings on August 17, 2024. She explained that the term is subjective, saying, "Your demure is what it means to you. It's being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world." It’s likely that For Lebron, "demure" embodies a lifestyle choice, which involves embracing simplicity and subtleness without sacrificing self-expression.

As per CBS Mornings, Jools reflected on her earlier days, working as a cashier and filming videos from her car. At that time, she couldn’t have foreseen that her simple, unpretentious videos would resonate so profoundly with millions.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Her “demure” theme, which started from a natural makeup look for her first day at a new job after experimenting with a more dramatic style previously, has not only engaged viewers but also opened doors to new brand opportunities.

The trend, however, has not been free of controversy. Reportedly, a content creator on TikTok known as Selyna claimed she used the term "demure" in her videos back in 2021 just to stir debate about who started the trend. After all is said and done, and considering Selyna's claims are yet to be verified, the debate has heightened interest in the term.

The hashtag has now reportedly been used in over 285,000 videos, making Lebron a notable figure in the TikTok community. Her approach has resonated with many, including individuals from the LGBTQ+ community who see the term as a way to express their own identities.

ALSO READ: 'I Think It's Gonna...': Zach Braff Shares Detailed Thoughts On Possible Scrubs Reboot