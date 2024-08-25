'I Think It's Gonna...': Zach Braff Shares Detailed Thoughts On Possible Scrubs Reboot

Scrubs fans rejoice as Zach Braff hints at a possible reboot of the hit medical sitcom that first aired in 2001.

Recently, Braff has expressed his hopefulness regarding a possible revival of Scrubs. He discussed some of the practical issues that might be impeding the comeback of an iconic medical comedy series with Entertainment Tonight. A major discrepancy exists between Scrubs being Disney property and its creator Bill Lawrence having a deal with Warner Bros. If these two companies could work out their differences, a reboot might happen.

The Garden State actor, director and writer told the outlet, "I think the people will get what they want. I think it’s gonna happen."

Zach Braff, who played Dr. John Michael “JD” Dorian in the sitcom, has shown excitement about going back to his famous role. The Bad Monkey star has revealed in the interview that he still hangs out with other Scrubs stars like Sarah Chalke and keeps in touch with them often. The relationships that Braff still maintains among his cast members suggest to him that coming together for another version of the show will be fun and significant.

Bill Lawrence, the developer of Scrubs, has also made it known that he would prefer continuing the series rather than a movie but in different format. Additionally, he is fascinated by the thought of extending this show and further exploring how its characters have evolved with time. He is aslo interested in bringing in new elements that typify current state of medical field.

Lawrence mentioned to LADbible, "It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now, but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know."

He said that seeing the experiences these characters have undergone since their original series ended and looking at a new generation of doctors would be interesting.

The programme first aired on NBC from 2001 to 2007 and later concluded on ABC in 2010. It was notable for its unique combination of slapstick humor and bizarre dream sequences that chronicled lives of doctors at fictional Sacred Heart Hospital. It consisted primarily of Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes. The series was praised for its innovation style and had some unforgettable cameos by actors such as Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, Heather Graham, Michael J Fox, etc.

Fans are still excited about the possibility of a Scrubs reboot, and both Zach Braff and Lawrence have expressed their immense desire to revive the show. Overcoming obstacles like copyrights may result in the return of the fan-favorite medical comedy soon.

