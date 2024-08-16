'She's Super Happy': Kaley Cuoco Is 'Thrilled' About Her Engagement To Tom Pelphrey, Reveals Source

Kaley Cuoco announced the exciting news of her engagement to actor Tom Pelphrey, with whom she welcomed her daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie. The Big Bang Theory actress confirmed the news on 15th August by sharing several photos with her now-fiance, Pelphrey, on her Instagram story.

She also gave fans a glimpse of her new engagement ring in a clip with the caption, "What a wild, beautiful journey life can be. Grateful for every road that led me straight to you, @tommypelphrey."

The actress is 'thrilled' about this next phase of her life. A source recently revealed that Cuoco's life has been filled with immense happiness ever since she made the news of her engagement public.

The insider added, "She's super happy with Tom," adding that their daughter Matilda Carmine Richie, who they welcomed in March 2023, is "such a light," and Cuoco loves being a mother.

The source further mentioned that for years, her focus was on her professional life and work, and now being about to focus on her family instead makes her "thrive, and getting married hasn't been a priority until now." The insider claimed that Cuoco is excited about her engagement with Pelphrey and will plan the most "gorgeous wedding," saying it will be even more "special" because now their daughter can be part of the celebration.

The Picture Perfect actress had been married twice before she met the Ozark actor. She first got married in 2013 with Ryan Sweeting. However, their relationship lasted three years, and they separated in 2016. She then tied the knot with Karl Cook in 2018, and three years after their wedding in San Diego, the former couple announced their split in September 2021.



While Kaley Cuoco is happy about her engagement to Tom Pelphrey, the actress previously mentioned that she will "never get married again."

In an interview with Glamour magazine, the actress shared that she would love to have a "long-lasting" relationship or a partnership instead. Cuoco mentioned that she believes in love because she's had great relationships in the past, noting that she likes being someone's "partner and having that companionship."